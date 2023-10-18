Seahawks sign WR Cody Thompson off practice squad

Wide receiver Cody Thompson is back on the Seahawks’ active roster.

Thompson opened the year as part of the 53-man roster, but got cut after three weeks. He returned to the practice squad, got called up twice on a temporary basis and re-signed to the active roster on Wednesday. No corresponding move was needed as the Seahawks put defensive back Coby Bryant on injured reserve last weekend.

Thompson played five games with the Seahawks last season as well. He’s seen most of his playing time on special teams, but did make his first regular season catch against the Giants a couple of weeks ago.

The Seahawks also made three practice squad moves. They signed wide receiver Cody White and tackle Greg Eiland while also releasing quarterback Holton Ahlers.