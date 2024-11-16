Seahawks sign WR Cody White, TE Tyler Mabry to 53-man roster

The Seahawks made a number of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Cody White and tight end Tyler Mabry to the active roster. Both players were previously on the practice squad.

White caught two passes for 44 yards and blocked a punt in Week Nine. Mabry has played eight games for the team and will help provide depth with Noah Fant and Brady Russell both ruled out due to injury this week.

The Seahawks placed center Connor Williams on the reserve/retired list and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili to make room for the two players. They also elevated safety Ty Okada and linebacker Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

A preview of Sunday’s game as well as looks at all of the other action this weekend can be found here.