 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign WR Cody White, TE Tyler Mabry to 53-man roster

  
Published November 16, 2024 03:30 PM

The Seahawks made a number of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Cody White and tight end Tyler Mabry to the active roster. Both players were previously on the practice squad.

White caught two passes for 44 yards and blocked a punt in Week Nine. Mabry has played eight games for the team and will help provide depth with Noah Fant and Brady Russell both ruled out due to injury this week.

The Seahawks placed center Connor Williams on the reserve/retired list and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili to make room for the two players. They also elevated safety Ty Okada and linebacker Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

A preview of Sunday’s game as well as looks at all of the other action this weekend can be found here.