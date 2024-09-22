Seahawks stomp Dolphins 24-3, move to 3-0 on season

The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Patriots in Week Two, but no extra time was needed against this week’s AFC East opponent.

Zach Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns and the Seahawks defense overwhelmed the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins in a 24-3 home win. The Seahawks are now 3-0 for the first time since they opened the 2020 season with five straight victories.

Matching that start would take a win in Detroit next Monday night and their clash with the Lions will be one of the top games on the Week Four slate.

Charbonnet’s second touchdown came with just under five minutes left to play and it ended a long scoreless drought for both clubs. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf scored on a 71-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter to make it 17-3 Seahawks and both teams scuffled offensively in the interim.

The Dolphins scuffled for the entire game and their quarterback situation got even worse when Skylar Thompson left the game with a chest injury. Thompson looked overwhelmed in his first start since the 2022 season and took five sacks before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter. Tim Boyle replaced him and moved the Dolphins into Seattle territory a couple of times, but the Seahawks looked content to bend while holding a comfortable lead over their visitors.

Miami will be playing next Monday night as well, but their matchup with the 0-3 Titans is a bit less tantalizing. If Thompson can’t play, Miami’s choices at quarterback will be Boyle or Tyler Huntley. Neither player was on the team or the practice squad before the cut to 53 players and Huntley has been on the roster less than a week. Based on how Thompson played before getting hurt, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is going to have his work cut out for him under any circumstances.

The Seahawks will need to be sharper offensively as Geno Smith threw a pair of interceptions and they posted three straight three-and-outs over the second and third quarters, but Charbonnet was effective in place of Kenneth Walker and Smith still threw for 289 yards when his throws went to the right people. The Lions will be less forgiving of mistakes, but Mike Macdonald’s team has shown they can win in a variety of ways over the first three weeks of the season.