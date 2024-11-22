 Skip navigation
Seahawks to activate S Rayshawn Jenkins back to active roster for Sunday’s game

  
Published November 22, 2024 04:48 PM

Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins will return to the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Coach Mike Macdonald announced that the team will activate Jenkins back to the 53-player roster Saturday. Jenkins returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day window, and he was a full participant in all three practices.

He missed four games with a hand injury that required surgery after Week 6.

Jenkins has 38 tackles and a fumble recovery, which he returned 102 yards for a touchdown in a loss to the Giants.

The Seahawks have ruled out tight end Brady Russell (foot), according to Macdonald. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) and tight end Noah Fant (groin) are questionable.