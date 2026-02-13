Seahawks to interview Connor Senger for offensive coordinator

The Seahawks have to fill their offensive coordinator job after Klint Kubiak’s departure to become the Raiders head coach earlier this week and their first external candidate has been identified.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger for the top offensive job on Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff.

Senger recently interviewed for the same job in Chicago, but the Bears opted to go with Press Taylor to fill that position. He also met with the Eagles before they hired Sean Mannion.

Four current Seahawks assistants have also been identified as candidates to replace Kubiak. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist Justin Outten, and tight ends coach Mack Brown make up that list.