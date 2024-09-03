 Skip navigation
Seahawks to open season in throwback uniforms

  
Published September 2, 2024 08:47 PM

The Seahawks will wear their throwback uniforms in the season opener against the Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, the team announced Monday.

The throwbacks represent the importance of the 1990s for not only the organization but also the city of Seattle.

The Seahawks wore the uniforms in their inaugural season of 1976 through the end of the 2001 season. The uniform combination features the classic silver helmet, royal blue and apple green jerseys and silver pants.

The throwbacks made their debut last season in a Week 8 victory over the Browns at Lumen Field. The Seahawks pulled off a come-from-behind win over the Browns thanks to a late touchdown reception from Jaxon Smith-Njigba that put Seattle on top 24-20.

The Seahawks also wore them in a road game against the Cowboys last season.

The season opener will be the first of two times that the Seahawks will wear the throwback uniforms this year as they will be worn again when Seattle takes on the division rival 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 at Lumen Field.