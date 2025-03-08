Seahawks to send Geno Smith to Raiders

When quarterback Matthew Stafford decided to stick with the Rams, the Raiders were SOL when it came to their quarterback situation.

Now, they’re apparently S-in-L.

The Seahawks will be trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders, according to NFL Network. In return, the Raiders will send a 2025 third-round pick to Seattle.

There had been some chatter regarding former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll angling for Geno, but the Seahawks had been saying all the right things about Smith. Last week on PFT Live, both G.M. John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald sang Geno’s praises. I specifically asked Schneider if there’s “any doubt” Geno is the guy. Said Schneider, “No. . . . I don’t foresee him not being with us.”

Macdonald has repeatedly said that Geno is their guy, at one point declaring that the team can win a championship with the 2013 second-round pick from West Virginia.

Hell, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Geno was a “huge draw” to Seattle.

Now, Smith is gone. We’ll be digging into the various angles and ramifications on this one throughout the night. First, it’s time to attach the toupee for an emergency edition of #PFTPM.