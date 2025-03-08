 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks to send Geno Smith to Raiders

  
Published March 7, 2025 07:08 PM

When quarterback Matthew Stafford decided to stick with the Rams, the Raiders were SOL when it came to their quarterback situation.

Now, they’re apparently S-in-L.

The Seahawks will be trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders, according to NFL Network. In return, the Raiders will send a 2025 third-round pick to Seattle.

There had been some chatter regarding former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll angling for Geno, but the Seahawks had been saying all the right things about Smith. Last week on PFT Live, both G.M. John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald sang Geno’s praises. I specifically asked Schneider if there’s “any doubt” Geno is the guy. Said Schneider, “No. . . . I don’t foresee him not being with us.”

Macdonald has repeatedly said that Geno is their guy, at one point declaring that the team can win a championship with the 2013 second-round pick from West Virginia.

Hell, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Geno was a “huge draw” to Seattle.

Now, Smith is gone. We’ll be digging into the various angles and ramifications on this one throughout the night. First, it’s time to attach the toupee for an emergency edition of #PFTPM.