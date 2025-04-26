Seahawks trade Sam Howell to the Vikings

The Seahawks were going to trade Sam Howell after signing Sam Darnold in free agency, re-signing Drew Lock and drafting Jalen Milroe with the 92nd overall pick.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider confirmed earlier this week the team was receiving trade inquiries about Howell.

On Saturday, at the open of the fifth round, the Seahawks sent Howell to the Vikings for a swap of picks 142 and 172.

Howell started 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, prompting the Seahawks to trade for him in 2024. Seattle traded third and fifth-round picks to Washington in exchange for Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks.

He saw action in only two games last season for the Seahawks, going 5-of-14 for 24 yards and an interception.

Howell, a fifth-round pick in 2022, is due to make $1.1 million in 2025 in the last season of his rookie contract.

He joins a roster that has J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien in the quarterbacks room.