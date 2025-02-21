Seahawks waive CB Ryan Cooper, WR Cornell Powell

The Seahawks have let go of two players on Friday.

Seattle announced the team has waived cornerback Ryan Cooper and receiver Cornell Powell.

Both players were on the club’s practice squad in 2024 and had signed futures deals.

Neither Cooper nor Powell appeared in a game last season for Seattle. Powell was a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2021, appearing in three games for the club in 2022. Cooper has played in one regular season game for Baltimore.