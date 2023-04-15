 Skip navigation
Seahawks waive Easop Winston

  
Published April 15, 2023 04:35 PM
April 4, 2023 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms would be stunned if the Seahawks went for a QB with the fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and examine why they anticipate Seattle selecting a defensive player.

The Seahawks waived receiver Easop Winston ahead of the offseason program Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Seahawks signed Winston to a futures contract as a returner.

He has played 37 career snaps, all in 2021 with the Saints, and has 10 punt returns for an 11.9-yard average. Winston also has one catch for 5 yards.

In 2020, Winston signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent but was cut out of the preseason. He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad and saw action in three games with one start for New Orleans.

The Saints waived Winston on Aug. 16, and the Browns claimed him before cutting him out of the preseason.

The Seahawks signed him to their practice squad Oct. 18.