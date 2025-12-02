Seahawks waive RB Myles Gaskin

The Seahawks have opened a spot on their 53-man roster.

Seattle has waived running back Myles Gaskin, the team announced on Tuesday.

Gaskin appeared in Sunday’s victory over the Vikings — his former team — taking three carries for 6 yards. He was on the field for three offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.

A seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, Gaskin has appeared in 47 career games with 17 starts for the Dolphins, Rams, Vikings, and Seahawks.

Additionally, Seattle has signed outside linebacker Ja’Markis Weston to the practice squad while receiver Brenden Rice and center Doug Kramer were released from the practice squad.