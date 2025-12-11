Seahawks waive Shaquill Griffin, Cam Akers

The Seahawks parted ways with a couple of veteran players on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have waived cornerback Shaquill Griffin and running back Cam Akers.

Griffin played for the Seahawks from 2017-2020 and returned to the team in June. He signed to the practice squad after failing to make the final cut this summer and had seven tackles in two regular season appearances.

Akers signed with the team late last month and did not see any game action. He appeared in three games for the Vikings earlier this season.

The Seahawks did not fill either roster spot, but have four players designated for return who could be activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts.