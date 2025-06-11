Seahawks will have nine open training camp practices

The Seahawks have announced their schedule of open training camp practices for this summer.

Nine of the team’s practices at their facility will be open to the public. The first of those practices will come when the team opens camp on July 23.

They will also hold open practices on July 25-26, July 28, July 31, August 1, August 5, August 10, and August 12. They will play their first preseason game against the Raiders on August 7.

In addition to those practices at the team’s headquarters, the Seahawks will also hold one open session at Lumen Field. Their Football Fest event will take place at 6 p.m. on August 2.