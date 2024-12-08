 Skip navigation
Seahawks will have P Michael Dickson, but CB Tre Brown is inactive vs. Cardinals

  
The Seahawks will have punter Michael Dickson against the Cardinals today.

Dickson was questionable after having back spasms last week, and the Seahawks added Ty Zentner to their practice squad late in the week, but Dickson is active. Zentner is inactive after being elevated from the practice squad.

Cornerback Tre Brown, who was added to the injury report Saturday, is inactive with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are running back Kenneth Walker III (calf), safety AJ Finley, linebacker Trevis Gipson, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and wide receiver Cody White.

Zach Charbonnet will start at running back for the third time this season. He rushed for 129 yards and three scores on 32 carries while filling in for Walker in Seattle’s wins over the Patriots and Dolphins earlier this season.

The Cardinals’ inactives are outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje, offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek, wide receiver Xavier Weaver and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.