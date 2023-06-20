 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks will open nine training camp practices to fans

  
Published June 20, 2023 01:37 PM
CvaH8j9YI0JC
May 22, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s more likely” to discuss which surprise 2022 playoff team will stay in the mix, the NFC West downtrodden team that could surprise, the 49ers QB situation and more.

The Seahawks are opening nine training camp practices to the public, the team announced Tuesday.

Training camp begins July 26 and concludes Aug. 16.

Eight of the public practices will take place at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The Seahawks will hold a special Seahawks Football Fest and mock game practice at Lumen Field on Aug. 4.

Fans interested in attending the team’s training camp must register through the team’s website, Seahawks.com/AttendTrainingCamp , beginning Wednesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. PT. Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Season ticket holders will receive an email with information on an exclusive pre-registration window. Tickets for the Aug. 4 Seahawks Football Fest practice at Lumen Field are on sale now.

Fans will enjoy special theme days including season ticket holder day, kids day, military day and mascot mayhem day. Activities will include photo opportunities with coaches and players, giveaways and appearances by Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder and Blitz.

Each person is required to pay a $15 transportation fee to attend training camp practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, as fans will be required to park off-site at The Landing in Renton and take a shuttle to the facility before each practice. The Seahawks Football Fest on Aug. 4 at Lumen Field will cost $20 per person, with parking available in the Lumen Field Garage and north lot for an additional fee.

Guests will receive additional information on the check-in and transportation process for their selected camp date once they register.

The Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy.

For more information, visit www.seahawks.com/trainingcamp .