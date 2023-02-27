 Skip navigation
Sean Desai in Philadelphia for second Eagles defensive coordinator interview

  
Published February 27, 2023 02:26 AM
The Eagles have brought defensive coordinator candidate Sean Desai in for a second interview.

Desai previously interviewed virtually and is now in Philadelphia to interview in person, according to NFL Network.

Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator position became vacant after the Super bowl when Jonathan Gannon left to become head coach of the Cardinals.

Desai is currently on the Seahawks’ staff with the title of associate head coach/defensive assistant. In 2021 he was defensive coordinator of the Bears.