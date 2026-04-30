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Travis Kelce: Second-round pick R Mason Thomas is a “freak of nature”

  
Published April 30, 2026 08:42 AM

Tight end Travis Kelce didn’t return to the Chiefs with the hope of the team having another season like 2025 and he thinks this year’s draft class can help spark a quick turnaround in Kansas City.

Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that most clubs that land in the top 10 picks of the draft are “really not too good,” but he feels the Chiefs are an exception to that rule because of their history of success. He said he thinks the team’s first-round picks — cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods — can help right away and he seems particularly excited about what second-round edge rusher R Mason Thomas brings to the table.

“The guy is a f—king freak of nature in terms of athleticism and explosiveness,” Kelce said. “I can’t wait to see how this guy gets after the quarterback, man. It’s been kinda something that the Chiefs have been looking at to get better at. That’s getting after the QB and really putting quarterbacks under duress. Obviously, we’ve always had Chris Jones there, and George [Karlaftis] is a f—king workhorse. . . . I think this is going to be a game-changer at the edge position.”

Kelce won’t be on the field with Thomas or the two first-rounders, but he and the rest of the offense will find themselves in advantageous situations if the trio makes the kind of immediate impact he expects to see this fall.