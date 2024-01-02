Sean McDermott: Bills want to get Stefon Diggs more involved in the offense

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had just four catches for 26 yards on Sunday against the Patriots, continuing a trend over the second half of the season in which Diggs hasn’t had a particularly big role in the offense. Bills coach Sean McDermott says he hopes that changes.

McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen always looks for Diggs but sometimes someone else is more open, but that the Bills would like to get the ball to Diggs more.

“It’s just Josh going through his reads and going through his progressions,” McDermott said. “He hasn’t been as involved maybe as much as we would have liked the last couple games.”

McDermott said Diggs is not injured, contrary to some talk that he’s not able to perform at 100 percent.

“Medically there’s nothing big that’s been, to my knowledge, ailing him,” McDermott said.

Whatever the reasons, Diggs has seen his production decline significantly: Through the first nine games of this season, he had 70 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the last seven games, Diggs has 30 catches for 262 yards and one touchdown. Still, McDermott says Diggs remains a big part of the team.

“He’s a big factor for us. He brings so much energy and vibe to our team and to our offense,” McDermott said. “He’s a valued member of our team and particularly our offense and we’re going to need him down the stretch here.”