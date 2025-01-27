 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Sean McDermott: I thought Josh Allen got a first down on fourth-down sneak

  
Published January 27, 2025 07:48 AM

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore thought Josh Allen got enough yardage for a first down on a fourth-down quarterback sneak early in the fourth quarter and head coach Sean McDermott felt the same way.

Unfortunately for McDermott, Allen and the Bills, the officiating crew saw things differently. Allen was marked just short on the field and the call stood after a replay. After the game, McDermott said at his press conference that he didn’t know what views were used for replay, but the ones he saw in the stadium backed up his feeling that Allen picked up the yard he needed.

“I thought he had it,” McDermott said. “Just short of the line was actually the first down, what it looked like to me when it was sitting next to me with the marker. Just inside that white stripe was the first down. And it looked like he got to it. That’s all I can say.”

The Bills were up 22-21 at the time and the Chiefs went back in front on the ensuing drive, so McDermott employed a little understatement when he said it was “a big call” and that it’s tough when games hinge on such decisions.