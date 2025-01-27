Gene Steratore thought Bills converted Josh Allen sneak in fourth quarter

The Chiefs moved back into the lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game after forcing a turnover on downs, but the call that got them the ball back came with some controversy.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tried a sneak on fourth down to pick up the yard the Bills needed to continue the drive and two officials had two different spots after the play. One would have given the Bills the first down, but the other had them just short and that was the one that went under replay review to determine the ultimate result of the play.

The call on the field stood, but CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said he thought that was the incorrect call. Steratore said he thought Allen crossed the line for a first down by “a third of the football” and that the Bills should have maintained possession.

Steratore wasn’t part of the officiating crew, however, and the Chiefs went up 29-21 thanks to the call of the one that’s actually working the game.