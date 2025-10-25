 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott is 8-0 after bye weeks, best record in NFL history

  
Published October 25, 2025

No coach gets his team ready to play after a bye like Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills are 8-0 after bye weeks with McDermott as head coach. No head coach in NFL history has that many wins after byes without a loss.

That’s bad news for the Panthers, who host the Bills on Sunday after the Bills were off last week. McDermott says the bye week gives him more time to step away from preparing for the next opponent, and spend time analyzing his own team.

“Here’s what we’re doing well. Here’s who’s doing it well . . . then it’s into where do we need to adjust,” McDermott said, via the Bills’ website. “There’s course corrections through every season. So those that can make those adjustments play better, perform better and you go from there.”

The Bills are expected to keep their winning streak after byes going on Sunday, as they’re 7.5-point favorites at Carolina.