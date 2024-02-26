Sean McDermott: It’s a matter of when, not if, we win a Super Bowl

The Bills fell short of a trip to the Super Bowl once again this season, but that hasn’t changed head coach Sean McDermott’s view of what is coming Buffalo’s way in the future.

McDermott has gone 73-41 in the regular season since becoming the Bills’ head coach in 2017 and the Bills have advanced to the postseason in all but one of his seasons with the team, but they have not been able to get past the Chiefs or Bengals over the last five seasons. While that’s led to questions from others about whether McDermott is the right coach to push the Bills over the finish line, there’s no inner doubt about what the future holds for the team.

“It’s not a matter of if. It’s just a matter of when,” McDermott said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “That is the relentless pursuit.”

McDermott said that he understands “the fans’ frustration” with a team that keeps getting to the doorstep without being able to actually cross the threshold, but adds that “there’s not too many organizations that can say” they’ve had the Bills’ level of success over the course of his time in Buffalo. As long as there are teams that keep beating the Bills in the biggest games of the year, that’s going to be of little comfort in Buffalo and another year that ends short of the desired goal isn’t going to make life any easier for McDermott.