Sean McDermott: James Cook, Khalil Shakir will be questionable for Monday night

  
Published October 12, 2024 12:33 PM

Running back James Cook and wide receiver Khalil Shakir could be in the lineup for the Bills on Monday night.

The outlook for both players was bleak heading into the weekend because they did not practice on Thursday or Friday. On Saturday, though, head coach Sean McDermott said Cook (toe) and Shakir (ankle) will take part in practice and are considered questionable to play against the Jets.

While the door is open for those players, McDermott said defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique) are also going to be listed as questionable for the Bills.