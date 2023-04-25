 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is motivated, he’ll elevate the players around him

  
Published April 25, 2023 12:51 PM
nbc_pft_ramsdraft_230420
April 20, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the Rams must take a big-picture approach to the 2023 NFL Draft and use their total of 11 picks to begin redesigning the whole team.

If the Rams are in a rebuilding phase, that wouldn’t seem to fit with the interests of future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who presumably would rather compete for another Super Bowl ring than play for another five-win team like last year’s Rams.

But Rams coach Sean McVay says that Donald is going to be a great fit for everything the Rams want to do in 2023. McVay says Donald will help the Rams compete, and that Donald will also be a great influence on the younger players the Rams are bringing in as they attempt to build their roster back up.

“Aaron is a great competitor,” McVay said. “Aaron is motivated. The greats elevate everyone around them.”

Donald, who will turn 32 next month, hasn’t hid the fact that he’s been thinking about retirement. And with three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his credit, he has nothing left to prove in his NFL career. But as long as he’s playing the Rams are confident that he’ll play well and help the players around him get better as well.