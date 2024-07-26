 Skip navigation
Sean McVay confirms CB Derion Kendrick tore an ACL

  
Published July 25, 2024 10:14 PM

Rams coach Sean McVay announced the bad news Thursday night: An MRI confirmed cornerback Derion Kendrick tore an anterior cruciate ligament.

Kendrick will undergo surgery and miss the 2024 season on injured reserve.

McVay did not rule out brining back cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams signed Witherspoon on June 29, 2023, after the Steelers cut him. He started all 17 games and totaled career highs in tackles (52), passes defensed (14), interceptions (three) and fumble recoveries (two).

Los Angeles made Kendrick a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he played half the defensive snaps as a rookie. He played in every game for the Rams last season and made 12 starts, which put him in the mix for a starting role again this season.

Kendrick had 92 tackles and an interception in his first two seasons.

The Rams have Darious Williams, Tre’Davious White, Tre Tomlinson, Cobie Durant, Shaun Jolly, and Cameron McCutcheon on the depth chart at corner. Williams, though, appeared to injure his hamstring at the end of Thursday’s practice, per Klein.