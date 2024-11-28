Sean McVay discusses Kyren Williams’s recent fumbling issues

Rams running back Kyren Williams is having a solid second season. But he has fumbled four times in the last four games, with two during Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles.

It’s gotten to the point where coach Sean McVay was asked on Wednesday whether Williams is still the starter. (McVay said he is.)

McVay also was asked whether he has talked to Williams about ball-security issues.

“You certainly have those conversations and you understand it’s about being able to correct,” McVay told reporters. “Negative experiences without teaching I think this is where you lose morale. It’s really important to be able to have teaching and let’s apply it.

“Kyren is so conscientious. In a lot of instances, he is such a great competitor. That’s one of his best traits that you’re saying, ‘When you were doing this, let’s understand what a great job these defenses do at attacking the football. Where are we leaving ourselves susceptible and what can we do to try to [be] able to give ourselves the best chance to get as many yards as possible while also not potentially giving the football up?’ I trust him being able to move forward. He’s always been a guy that has been mentally tough. He’s been able to respond and I think that’s going to be reflected moving forward.”

Williams has 822 rushing yards in 11 games, and 11 total touchdowns. He’s averaging 3.97 yards per carry.

Sure, the fumbling isn’t ideal. But it’s hard to imagine Williams getting benched over it. The other tailbacks on the roster are Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, and Cody Schrader. Corum is second on the team with 106 rushing yards.

The 5-6 Rams visit the 4-7 Saints on Sunday. Whether Williams will minimize if not eliminate the fumbling is an important subplot for the reunion of former NFC West rivals.