Sean McVay on Aaron Donald’s future: Conversations will occur at the appropriate time

After the 2021 season, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald leveraged a retirement threat into a three-year deal that replaced the three years left on his existing contract. It was structured to let him walk away after the second year, with no financial consequences.

The second year has now ended. On Wednesday, coach Sean McVay was asked about Donald’s future with the team.

“I think those conversations occur at the appropriate time,” McVay said. “There’s so much emotion that takes place right after a game and after a season. . . . And even I was reading earlier, you see [Eagles center] Jason Kelce, there’s all these assumptions and things like that and so I think you give guys the chance to really just digest the season, coaches and players alike, and then we’ll address all those things at the right time.”

Donald is due to make $35 million in 2024. Of that amount, $5 million is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $30 million becomes fully guaranteed on March 17.

He could ask to be traded, or he could just retire. Or he could return to the Rams for one more year and then retire or become a free agent. Or re-sign.

Two years ago, it was believed that Donald hoped to play closer to Pittsburgh. That could be the Steelers, or it could be other teams in the general area.

As McVay said, those conversations will occur at the appropriate time. For teams interested in Donald, it’s appropriate to at least begin pondering the possibilities.