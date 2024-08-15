Sean McVay says Cooper Kupp, who didn’t practice Thursday, wasn’t injured on Wednesday

The Rams have had plenty of injuries this month. One key player was not injured during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Cowboys.

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked on Thursday whether receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an injury during the second shared session with Dallas.

“No, he was good,” McVay said. “He’s feeling good.”

The question came up because Kupp didn’t practice on Thursday. McVay called it a rest day.

Fellow starter Puka Nacua remains out with a knee injury, and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has a hamstring issue that will keep him out of practice until next week. They’ve also had plenty of injuries to their offensive line.

The Rams face the Lions in Detroit in only 24 days.