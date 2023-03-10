 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sean McVay says he’s committed to Rams for years to come

  
Published March 10, 2023 06:20 AM
March 10, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate if Matthew Stafford is the guy for the Rams, after Les Snead referred to the QB as one of the team’s pillars, and how Sean McVay factors into the next year.

As the 2022 season ended, Sean McVay was contemplating stepping down as the Rams head coach.

After winning Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 season, the Rams went 5-12 — the worst finish for a defending champion.

McVay ultimately elected to remain with Los Angeles for 2023. And he told reporters on Friday that it wasn’t a one-year decision.

“You want to make sure you’re making a decision … for years to come ,” McVay said in a pre-free agency video conference, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I’m committed to not having this become ‘a story’ every year. I don’t take that lightly.”

Since becoming the Rams head coach in 2017, McVay has compiled a 60-38 record with a 7-3 postseason record. The Rams have been to a pair of Super Bowls, winning one.

When McVay arrived, the Rams hadn’t had a winning season since 2003 and hadn’t put together a .500 season since 2006. McVay referenced that first year in addressing his mentality heading into what could be a challenging 2023.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, “but similar to when we first got here in 2017, we’re excited about rolling up our sleeves and getting to work and figuring out how we can be as competitive as possible .”

After going 4-12 in 2016 — their last year under head coach Jeff Fisher and interim head coach John Fassel — the Rams went 11-5 and won the NFC West in McVay’s first year of 2017.