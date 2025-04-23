Sean McVay says he’s more concerned about pushing players than the tush push

The push against the tush push is more of a push against pushing.

That’s the message that emerged when Rams coach Sean McVay was pressed on the topic during Tuesday’s pre-draft press conference.

McVay, a member of the Competition Committee, was asked a simple question: Why do you want to ban the tush push?

“I don’t know that it’s exclusively that,” McVay told reporters. “I don’t think the crux of the issue is around pushing other players, but making sure there’s clarity in terms of how it’s going to be officiated. My understanding is it’ll probably be something that’s revisited in May.”

Still, McVay has a broader question regarding how the NFL evolved to the point at which pushing the guy with the ball is standard practice.

“I think one of the things that I would talk about is it was really allowing that play to get in the first place,” McVay said. “I will acknowledge that I don’t believe in being a hater because the Eagles and the Bills do it better than we were capable of. If we executed it at that kind of level, we would probably be doing it as well. I think what it revolves around is saying we’re not in the game or in the business of pushing other people or assisting or helping the runner. We’ve allowed that into the game. When you go back a handful of years, there are some issues and conversations around the field goal block play.”

Pushing was permitted in 2006, as part of a broader change to downfield blocking rules. It took 16 years for teams to realize that pushing the quarterback could be part of the playbook.

So what will happen?

“I do think that where the issue will end up really coming to a head is talking about whether we want to prevent the assistance of pushing the runner,” McVay said. “That could take away some positive plays that we had last year where a guy gets kind of stood up and you’re pushing a pile. There was an example of that against the Jets. Even a screen that we threw to [receiver Puka] Nacua against the Vikings in the playoff game would be one of these. I’ll be interested to see. I would imagine that’s a rule that’s going to be proposed. I think it is also important.

“Everything revolves around health and safety, but also making sure that there’s clarity for the refs to be able to officiate this and then us to ultimately get it communicated to our players in regard to what our expectations are, how it’s being viewed, and what is going to be deemed legal and illegal. It was more the optics of the play that I had a problem with while also acknowledging that if we did it as well as the Eagles, we would probably be activating it a little bit more as well. I’m not afraid to admit that.”

Here’s the basic problem for the league. The genie is out of the bottle, but it’s only granting wishes in two NFL cities. That makes any effort to address the situation feel like sour grapes from those teams that can’t replicate the success of the Eagles and Bills (who run it differently than the Eagles, with the push delayed until quarterback Josh Allen has picked a lane and commenced his sneak).

As previously explained, setting the clock back to 2005 could have unintended consequences when it comes to spotting and enforcing violations that happen well away from where the ball was snapped. The cleanest way to address the potential safety issues from the tush push would be to prevent any pushing within the tackle box and within five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage.

That said, it’s much easier to sell a broader ban on all pushing as something other than a specific effort to target the tush push. Even though it’s exactly what’s happening.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether 24 or more owners will agree to it. And whether and to what extent the league office pushes for it.

Our sense is that the league is absolutely pushing for it — and our guess is that, in the same way the league office recruited the Lions to propose a change to playoff seeding, the league office pushed the Packers to put their name on the proposal that they made in March and that they’re currently reworking for May.