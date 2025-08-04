 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay says Rams hope to ease Matthew Stafford back to football in the near future

  
Published August 4, 2025 03:48 AM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is described as week-to-week as he deals with back issues, and head coach Sean McVay says the Rams hope they can get Stafford back, slowly but surely.

Asked if Stafford might be capable of doing the jog-through practice the Rams have scheduled for Monday, Mcvay said he’s not ready for that.

“No, he’ll be doing a workout on his own during that time period. He is able to do a little bit more, which is good, and things are progressing well, but he won’t take part in the jog-through because he’ll be doing some other stuff,” McVay said.

So what is Stafford doing while the Rams are in team work? McVay made it sound fairly basic.

“It’s static throwing,” McVay said. “It’s some of the unloaded running on the treadmill. Sometimes it might even be walking. He’s able to do a little lighter cardio and able to do some good core work. It’s more just functional strength surrounding the area, making sure you don’t do anything to set yourself back based on the trajectory he’s doing. We are looking forward to getting him and easing him back into football hopefully in the near future.”

The Rams open the season at home on September 7 against the Texans, which gives them five weeks to ease Stafford back to football.