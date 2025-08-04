Sean McVay says Rams hope to ease Matthew Stafford back to football in the near future

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is described as week-to-week as he deals with back issues, and head coach Sean McVay says the Rams hope they can get Stafford back, slowly but surely.

Asked if Stafford might be capable of doing the jog-through practice the Rams have scheduled for Monday, Mcvay said he’s not ready for that.

“No, he’ll be doing a workout on his own during that time period. He is able to do a little bit more, which is good, and things are progressing well, but he won’t take part in the jog-through because he’ll be doing some other stuff,” McVay said.

So what is Stafford doing while the Rams are in team work? McVay made it sound fairly basic.

“It’s static throwing,” McVay said. “It’s some of the unloaded running on the treadmill. Sometimes it might even be walking. He’s able to do a little lighter cardio and able to do some good core work. It’s more just functional strength surrounding the area, making sure you don’t do anything to set yourself back based on the trajectory he’s doing. We are looking forward to getting him and easing him back into football hopefully in the near future.”

The Rams open the season at home on September 7 against the Texans, which gives them five weeks to ease Stafford back to football.