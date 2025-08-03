Still “week-to-week,” Matthew Stafford has five weeks until Week 1

The “week-to-week” label always has an ominous feel to it. The reality, however, is that one of these weeks the “week-to-week” watch will end.

For Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, it’s unclear which week will be the week he returns from week-to-week back issues. Either way, the Rams have five weeks until a Week 1 visit from the Texans.

Coach Sean McVay was asked about Stafford again on Saturday. The question: Will he practice on Sunday?

“I don’t think so,” McVay said. “It would be week-to-week, but probably not.”

So how is Stafford doing?

“Week-to-week,” McVay said. “I wish I could help you out more with that.”

Later in the mediasession, a more specific question was asked. Will McVay participate in upcoming joint practices with the Cowboys (August 5) or the Chargers (August 13).

“The Cowboys, no,” McVay said. “The Cowboys, I would say that’s less than likely. With the Chargers, and I know I’m probably irritating you guys, but it truly is a week-to-week thing and what I don’t want to do is set a timeline. I know he’s making good progress, saw Dr. Watkins again today. Everything is in good shape. But to answer your question, the Cowboys is a no and then we’ll see about the Chargers.”

Anyone who has had back issues know that they settle down on their own timetable. And there’s a concern that, if someone tries to do too much before they do, they’ll linger.

So we’ll see. There’s still plenty of time to get ready. And embedded within McVay’s answer about August 5 with the Cowboys and August 13 with the Chargers opens the door for the possibility that this week could be (not will be, but could be) the last week in the week-to-week chain.