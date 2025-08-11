Sean McVay: Surgery for Matthew Stafford has not been discussed

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was originally supposed to practice on Monday after going through a workout on Saturday.

But reporters on the scene noted Stafford was in street clothes to start the session.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters after practice that Stafford’s back wasn’t feeling good enough for him to practice on Monday. The team will continue to take things with Stafford and his disc issue one day at a time.

“We’re going to be flexible and fluid,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website.

McVay was asked if surgery is a possibility for Stafford and noted the club has not had that conversation yet.

“There’s been a lot of conversations about what’s the best method of how we want to approach it,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “That hasn’t been something that comes up.”

Stafford has not practiced throughout training camp due to the disc issue. He was able to throw around 60 passes during his workout on Saturday, with McVay noting that Stafford did not have any restrictions on the types of throws.

But Stafford’s back did not recover well enough for him to practice on Monday.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been taking the first-team snaps at quarterback for L.A. with Stafford sidelined.