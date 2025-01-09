 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Sean McVay: We're operating with the "full expectation" we're going to play at SoFi

  
Published January 9, 2025 05:42 PM

The Rams are operating with “the full expectation” that the wild-card game against the Vikings will be played at SoFi Stadium on Monday night as scheduled, coach Sean McVay said Thursday. The NFL has named State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as the contingency plan for the game.

Smoke from the fires burning in and around Los Angeles were visible at the team’s practice facility in Woodland Hills on Thursday.

“Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that’s been affected by these fires,” McVay said, via video from the team. “It’s one of those deals that almost doesn’t feel real, but it certainly is real to the people who are affected. Praying that people are OK. You just see the amount of people affected. It’s one of those deals that gives you perspective. Hopefully get this stuff under control.

“It’s been a unique week.”

McVay said some people in the building have been affected by power outages and recommended evacuations.

“And a couple of our staff members did have their homes affected,” he said, “but fortunately, to my knowledge, nobody has been injured, and for that we’re grateful.”