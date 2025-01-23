 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay would like clarity on Matthew Stafford’s future “sooner than later”

  
Published January 23, 2025 12:23 PM

After the Rams lost to the Eagles last weekend, quarterback Matthew Stafford said he will “take some time to think about” his playing future while adding that it “sure feels like” he has good football left in him.

That suggested that Stafford’s thoughts will be on his future with the Rams. Stafford agreed to an adjusted contract shortly before the 2024 season and may be in the market for a new deal this offseason as he stands to make $23 million under his current pact. On Thursday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he’s hoping for a quicker resolution this time around.

“We don’t want to have that go on again,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication. I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

McVay said “we’ll talk about all those things at the appropriate time” when asked if Stafford will be playing for the Rams unless he retires, so there’s a lot to work out before we’ll now whether the Rams and Stafford will be in business together again in 2025.