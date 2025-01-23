Sean McVay would like clarity on Matthew Stafford’s future “sooner than later”

After the Rams lost to the Eagles last weekend, quarterback Matthew Stafford said he will “take some time to think about” his playing future while adding that it “sure feels like” he has good football left in him.

That suggested that Stafford’s thoughts will be on his future with the Rams. Stafford agreed to an adjusted contract shortly before the 2024 season and may be in the market for a new deal this offseason as he stands to make $23 million under his current pact. On Thursday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he’s hoping for a quicker resolution this time around.

“We don’t want to have that go on again,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication. I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

McVay said “we’ll talk about all those things at the appropriate time” when asked if Stafford will be playing for the Rams unless he retires, so there’s a lot to work out before we’ll now whether the Rams and Stafford will be in business together again in 2025.

