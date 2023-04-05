Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear No. 0 jersey for Titans

Newly arrived Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear a number that is new in the NFL this year.

Murphy-Bunting will wear the No. 0 jersey that the NFL approved at last week’s league meetings, after decades of not allowing players to wear zero.

From 2020 to 2022 in Tampa Bay, Murphy-Bunting wore No. 23. As a rookie in 2019 he wore No. 26. Both of those numbers are already taken, so now Murphy-Bunting will join Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley among the players who will wear No. 0.

Other jersey numbers announced by the Titans are No. 2 Azeez Al-Shaair, No. 49 Arden Key, No. 57 Luke Gifford, No. 60 Daniel Brunskill, No. 71 Andre Dillard, No. 83 Justin Rigg, No. 88 Trevon Wesco, No. 23 Tre Avery, No. 38 Shyheim Carter, No. 80 Reggie Roberson Jr, No. 89 Thomas Odukoya and No. 92 Jayden Peevy.