Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear No. 0 jersey for Titans

  
Published April 5, 2023 06:27 AM
April 4, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how likely the Titans are to trade up for the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and who they could be eyeing to select.

Newly arrived Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear a number that is new in the NFL this year.

Murphy-Bunting will wear the No. 0 jersey that the NFL approved at last week’s league meetings, after decades of not allowing players to wear zero.

From 2020 to 2022 in Tampa Bay, Murphy-Bunting wore No. 23. As a rookie in 2019 he wore No. 26. Both of those numbers are already taken, so now Murphy-Bunting will join Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley among the players who will wear No. 0.

Other jersey numbers announced by the Titans are No. 2 Azeez Al-Shaair, No. 49 Arden Key, No. 57 Luke Gifford, No. 60 Daniel Brunskill, No. 71 Andre Dillard, No. 83 Justin Rigg, No. 88 Trevon Wesco, No. 23 Tre Avery, No. 38 Shyheim Carter, No. 80 Reggie Roberson Jr, No. 89 Thomas Odukoya and No. 92 Jayden Peevy.