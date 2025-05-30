Sean Payton: Audric Estime didn’t have enough opportunities last year

Javonte Williams led the Broncos in rushing last season, but he’s now in Dallas and that leaves an opening for others to add to their workload in Denver.

The Broncos picked up RJ Harvey in the second round of the draft and he’ll likely be in line for some of the 191 touches that Williams had last season. Signals from the team’s OTAs this week suggest that 2024 fifth-round pick Audric Estime is in line for an uptick in work as well.

Estime had 76 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and head coach Sean Payton said this week that he thinks the back needs more work this time around.

“Year Two for him. Just running style and his physicality, the things that got him drafted,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “A little bit harder for him last year — for a handful of these guys. I don’t want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn’t have enough [carries]. He’s a back that requires enough touches. He’s going to get those opportunities.”

The Broncos found their quarterback in Bo Nix last season. This year will be about continuing to find all of the right pieces around him and Estime should be in a prime audition spot.