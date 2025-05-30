 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Audric Estime didn’t have enough opportunities last year

  
Published May 30, 2025 10:08 AM

Javonte Williams led the Broncos in rushing last season, but he’s now in Dallas and that leaves an opening for others to add to their workload in Denver.

The Broncos picked up RJ Harvey in the second round of the draft and he’ll likely be in line for some of the 191 touches that Williams had last season. Signals from the team’s OTAs this week suggest that 2024 fifth-round pick Audric Estime is in line for an uptick in work as well.

Estime had 76 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and head coach Sean Payton said this week that he thinks the back needs more work this time around.

“Year Two for him. Just running style and his physicality, the things that got him drafted,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “A little bit harder for him last year — for a handful of these guys. I don’t want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn’t have enough [carries]. He’s a back that requires enough touches. He’s going to get those opportunities.”

The Broncos found their quarterback in Bo Nix last season. This year will be about continuing to find all of the right pieces around him and Estime should be in a prime audition spot.