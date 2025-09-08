 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Bo Nix hung in there, battled, had a gutsy performance

  
Published September 8, 2025 11:56 AM

The Broncos came away with a Week 1 victory over the Titans on Sunday, but it wasn’t exactly easy.

Quarterback Bo Nix had an uneven performance, finishing the day 25-of-40 for 176 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

“Well we won, that’s the first thing,” head coach Sean Payton said of Nix’s performance. “I thought he hung in there. He battled. Made some critical plays first in the second half, and so obviously he’ll be disappointed with the turnovers, but it was a gutsy performance. It is pretty usual Week 1, a lot of different looks maybe that you hadn’t seen normally or scouted normally for relative to their coverages.

“Overall, his job is to lead us to score. I thought he played really well in the second half, and we won the game.”

Nix told reporters that his attitude about his play is a little different now that he’s in his second season.

“I think I’m tougher on myself now because you know better. I’ve had some experience, and I’ve had what not to do,” Nix said. “Every year of my career, I’ve thrown a pick, probably. As much as I’m going to try in the future, I’m probably going to throw one every year. Just have to limit them, and hopefully I’ll stay at two for a while.”

We’ll see how Nix and the Broncos respond when they play the Colts on the road next week.