Sean Payton: Bo Nix hung in there, battled, had a gutsy performance

The Broncos came away with a Week 1 victory over the Titans on Sunday, but it wasn’t exactly easy.

Quarterback Bo Nix had an uneven performance, finishing the day 25-of-40 for 176 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

“Well we won, that’s the first thing,” head coach Sean Payton said of Nix’s performance. “I thought he hung in there. He battled. Made some critical plays first in the second half, and so obviously he’ll be disappointed with the turnovers, but it was a gutsy performance. It is pretty usual Week 1, a lot of different looks maybe that you hadn’t seen normally or scouted normally for relative to their coverages.

“Overall, his job is to lead us to score. I thought he played really well in the second half, and we won the game.”

Nix told reporters that his attitude about his play is a little different now that he’s in his second season.

“I think I’m tougher on myself now because you know better. I’ve had some experience, and I’ve had what not to do,” Nix said. “Every year of my career, I’ve thrown a pick, probably. As much as I’m going to try in the future, I’m probably going to throw one every year. Just have to limit them, and hopefully I’ll stay at two for a while.”

We’ll see how Nix and the Broncos respond when they play the Colts on the road next week.