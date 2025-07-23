Sean Payton: Bo Nix spent four or five days with Drew Brees this offseason

When it comes to a marriage between a head coach and quarterback, few partnerships in recent memory have worked better than Sean Payton and Drew Brees with the Saints.

But now Payton is the head coach of a different team with a different young quarterback in Bo Nix. After the pairing guided Denver to the postseason in 2024, Payton revealed that Nix sought out his coach’s old dance partner during the offseason.

When asked about his partnership with Nix, Payton noted that the young quarterback went to San Diego to visit with Brees for four or five days over the last few months. Payton also noted Nix worked with famed throwing coach Tom House during the offseason.

Both were Nix’s idea. Payton said Nix wanted to learn more about Payton’s offense, but also how a pro quarterback should set up his schedule during the week.

“All of that is just stuff he’s doing on his own,” Payton said. “And, again, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Payton added that Nix is someone who “works his tail off, wants to improve.”

We’ll see how that visit to Brees and the rest of Nix’s offseason work pays off once the season begins.