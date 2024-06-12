Sean Payton cancels final minicamp practice: I like where we are

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton cancels final minicamp practice: I like where we are

  
Published June 12, 2024 06:47 PM

The Broncos got a bonus day off as coach Sean Payton canceled Thursday’s scheduled minicamp practice.

Payton sent the team home after Wednesday’s session as a reward, something he didn’t do last year in his first year as the Broncos’ head coach.

He said he did not go into Wednesday’s practice planning to end the minicamp early.

“Overall, it went well,” Payton said of the offseason program, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Look, this was more a byproduct of what we’ve been seeing, where we’re at. And I like where we’re at.”

The Broncos are younger than last season with the departures of Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell and Lloyd Cushenberry III. Payton cited the “enthusiasm” of his team and called this offseason “different in a good way.”

Payton himself seems rejuvenated after last season’s 8-9, non-playoff finish.

“Look, there’s probably a little bit of that first year when you’re pissing on all the trees,” Payton said. “And I’m probably guilty of that. You always talk about being present, where you’re at, where you’re feet are at . . . and I would say that happened with me quite a bit.”