Sean Payton: Dre Greenlaw plays like Mike Tyson

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw made the most of the first day in pads at Broncos training camp.

Greenlaw filled gaps and delivered hits throughout team drills in Denver and head coach Sean Payton said you didn’t even have to be watching to know that Greenlaw was the one landing blows. Payton said “you can hear it” when Greenlaw makes a hit and then went on to compare his style to another knockout artist from a different sport.

“He plays like Mike Tyson,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “He’s tough, he’s physical. He’s built that way. There’s not a lot of leaky yardage. Some guys [allow that]. He’s a knock-back tackler. They stop where he hits them. There’s an intensity to how he plays. He’s one of those players that if you put the film on and didn’t say anything, at some point early, you’d ask, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Greenlaw was limited to two games for the 49ers last year because of injuries and a quad injury interrupted his first offseason in Denver, so one key for the Broncos will be making sure Greenlaw’s healthy enough to deploy that physicality on a regular basis. If he is, facing an already tough Broncos defense will be even less enjoyable for opposing offenses in 2025.