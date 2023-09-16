 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Sean Payton dubs Sam Howell “a playmaker”
“Thursday Night Football” Season Kickoff Party Hosted by Amazon Prime and Prime Video
Amazon and Nielsen claim 16.6 million on average watched Vikings-Eagles
Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Sean Payton dubs Sam Howell “a playmaker”
“Thursday Night Football” Season Kickoff Party Hosted by Amazon Prime and Prime Video
Amazon and Nielsen claim 16.6 million on average watched Vikings-Eagles
Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton dubs Sam Howell “a playmaker”

  
Published September 15, 2023 11:59 PM

The Broncos started the season with a loss at home to the Raiders and veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This week, they face a quarterback making only the third start of his short career.

And Denver coach Sean Payton had plenty of good things to saw about Washington quarterback Sam Howell.

“He’s a playmaker,” Payton told reporters on Friday. “He’s got this ability to extend plays, and that can become problematic. He’s a confident player, and you can see that they respond to him. I believe that’s one of the reasons [Commanders coach] Ron [Rivera] has confidence. You saw that when he came in last year, and then this year. A different type of player than we saw last week, and we just have to understand what are the things he’s comfortable with and maybe what are the things he’s not as comfortable with.”

Howell completed 19 of 31 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 20-16 win over the Cardinals. He added a touchdown on the ground.

The Broncos lost to the Raiders, 17-16, in Week 1. This will be their second straight home game to start the 2023 season.