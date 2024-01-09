Sean Payton: Final decision on Russell Wilson hasn’t been made yet

The Broncos’ decision to bench Russell Wilson for the final two games of the regular season felt like a precursor to his eventual departure from the team, but head coach Sean Payton said no final decision has been made about how things will play out.

Wilson’s move to the bench was connected to a desire to avoid being on the hook for $37 million that would be guaranteed to Wilson in 2025 if he suffered a serious injury. That money will become guaranteed if Wilson remains on the team’s roster into the 2024 league year, so a split still seems likely but Payton told reporters that the Broncos are still working through the options.

“It’s too early,” Payton said, via Troy Renck of Denver 7. “I spent half an hour with Russ yesterday and I told him ‘Look, I don’t think it’s going to be a long, drawn out process but it hasn’t been decided relative to what our plans are.’”

It’s hard to imagine anyone trading for Wilson under his current contract and the Broncos would have to make him a post-June 1 cut to realize any salary cap savings.