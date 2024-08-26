 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: I see all three of our QBs making cut to 53 players

  
Published August 25, 2024 09:10 PM

The Broncos have some decisions to make about their roster over the next few days, but head coach Sean Payton said that they’ve already settled one question in his mind.

Payton told reporters after Sunday’s preseason finale that he expects all three of the team’s quarterbacks making it through the cut to 53 players. First-round pick Bo Nix beat out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job, but both of the backups have apparently done enough to stick around.

“I feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks. I think I told you already I see the three of them making it,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Other teams may not feel as comfortable with their quarterback rooms, so the Broncos could conceivably get an offer for Stidham or Wilson before anything is finalized on Tuesday. For now, though, it looks like the Broncos are set to move forward with what they have.