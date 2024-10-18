Thursday’s win made Sean Payton the eighth head coach to beat all 32 NFL teams

Thursday night’s game was the first time that Sean Payton was ever the head coach of a team playing the Saints and piloting the Broncos to a win put Payton in some rare company.

Payton is the eighth head coach to record a victory against all 32 teams in the league. Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, John Fox, Mike Holmgren, Bill Parcells, Andy Reid, and Mike Shanahan are the others to do it and Payton was asked during his postgame press conference what it meant to join that group.

“It means you’ve had two jobs,” Payton said at his press conference. “Someone brought that statistic up and we were trying to guess who was on that list. Foxy’s one of them. Someone had brought it up yesterday or the day before. We don’t think about things like that, but I know you had to have worked at two different organizations to do it. I’m glad I am here.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has wins against 31 teams, but has not been able to guide his current team to wins in two games against the Packers. They’re not scheduled to meet in the regular season, so they’ll have to meet in the playoffs for that coaching fraternity to get any bigger this year.