Sean Payton: Javonte Williams “looking forward” to being two years past knee injury

The Broncos have not settled on a starting quarterback for the 2024 season, but any choice would be helped with stronger support from the run game.

That kind of support was in short supply last year. The Broncos finished in the bottom half of the league in rushing attempts, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns and turned in some of their worst results over the final weeks of the regular season.

Denver did not take any big swings when it came to adding to their offensive backfield, but they do have Javonte Williams further removed from the multiple knee ligament injuries he suffered in 2022 and head coach Sean Payton said that he thinks that bodes well for better results from the 2021 second-round pick.

“I think historically speaking, when you talk to the experts, they say that the complete heal finishes at two years,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “Obviously you begin playing before then . . . I know that he’s looking forward to [this season]. The challenge last year was really when you think about it, even in training camp, it was still early enough in the process where it was hard for him to go full speed with confidence. And yet we were building and getting him where we all felt comfortable he could play.”

The Broncos are going to need better results on the ground whether they go with Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, or first-round pick Bo Nix as their quarterback. Williams providing them would be an ideal outcome in Denver.