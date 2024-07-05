Sean Payton: Javonte Williams “looking forward” to being two years past knee injury

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Javonte Williams “looking forward” to being two years past knee injury

  
Published July 5, 2024 07:41 AM

The Broncos have not settled on a starting quarterback for the 2024 season, but any choice would be helped with stronger support from the run game.

That kind of support was in short supply last year. The Broncos finished in the bottom half of the league in rushing attempts, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns and turned in some of their worst results over the final weeks of the regular season.

Denver did not take any big swings when it came to adding to their offensive backfield, but they do have Javonte Williams further removed from the multiple knee ligament injuries he suffered in 2022 and head coach Sean Payton said that he thinks that bodes well for better results from the 2021 second-round pick.

“I think historically speaking, when you talk to the experts, they say that the complete heal finishes at two years,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “Obviously you begin playing before then . . . I know that he’s looking forward to [this season]. The challenge last year was really when you think about it, even in training camp, it was still early enough in the process where it was hard for him to go full speed with confidence. And yet we were building and getting him where we all felt comfortable he could play.”

The Broncos are going to need better results on the ground whether they go with Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, or first-round pick Bo Nix as their quarterback. Williams providing them would be an ideal outcome in Denver.