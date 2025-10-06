Sean Payton on fourth-quarter, two-point conversion: We came here to win a game

When the Broncos scored a touchdown with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Denver head coach Sean Payton made an aggressive decision.

Instead of sending Wil Lutz out for a PAT to tie the game at 17 apiece, Payton kept the offense on the field for a two-point play to try and take the lead.

Payton was rewarded for his confidence in the offense, as quarterback Bo Nix found an open Troy Franklin on the right side of the end zone for a successful conversion, giving the Broncos an 18-17 lead.

Denver eventually won the contest 21-17, getting stops on Philadelphia’s last two offensive possessions.

But what made Payton want to go for two midway through the final period?

“Well, No. 1, we felt situationally with time left on the clock — we came here to win a game and I had two or three calls that I loved,” Payton said in his postgame press conference. “So, sometimes you use those calls inside the 5, but we got to a call that I had a lot of confidence in, and the guys executed. It was perfect. But we felt — I think there were seven and a half minutes. Let’s do that. Let’s keep being aggressive.”

The only thing Payton didn’t like about the fourth quarter was his call on third down on Denver’s last drive that resulted in Bo Nix taking a sack.

“And I regret one call at the very end, the last call on third down. We had another one that would’ve been perfect,” Payton said.”We settled for the field goal and then played real good defense. So, good win.”

The victory also displayed how the Broncos can handle being in a hostile road environment.

“We talked about it,” Payton said. “I said, look, you don’t get a chance to play these games that have a ton of upside. Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s downside, but there’s a ton of upside relative to defining what you become. And this is one of them.

“I think they were confident coming in. I asked them afterwards, ‘Who are you afraid of?’ And this is a league that’s, man, this is a fine line between a groove and a rut, and it was a good win.”