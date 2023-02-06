 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t be in facility this year

  
Published February 6, 2023 10:06 AM
nbc_pft_paytonbroncos_230203
February 3, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess what to make of how the Broncos handled their head coach search and why Sean Payton will be able to keep Russell Wilson’s attitude in check.

One of the main topics of conversation surrounding Sean Payton’s decision to become the Broncos head coach has been whether he will be able to get quarterback Russell Wilson to play at a higher level than he did during the 2022 season.

The pursuit of that goal will lead the Broncos to do a number of things differently than they did when Nathaniel Hackett was their head coach. One of those differences will have to do with who will be in the building with Wilson this season.

Wilson has a personal performance team made up of trainers, physical therapists, and others who had access to the Broncos facility during the 2022 season. At a press conference in Denver on Monday, Payton said that will no longer be the case.

“That’s foreign to me ,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “That’s not going to take place here. I’m not familiar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.”

Wilson having his own office and parking spot at the Broncos facility created more grist for the mill about his standing with the team last season. As Payton works to craft an offense that does more to highlight Wilson’s strengths, it appears he’ll be doing the same off the field in hopes of creating smoother sailing in Denver.