Sean Payton signs five-year contract with Broncos

Sean Payton’s contract to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos is now done.

Payton has signed a five-year contract to coach the Broncos, according to multiple reports.

There was no reason to think Payton wouldn’t get the contract done, but nothing is done until it’s done , and now it actually is done.

Payton went 152-89 as head coach of the Saints from 2006 to 2021 and won Super Bowl XLIV. The Broncos, coming off a highly disappointing season, are hoping he can bring similar success to Denver.