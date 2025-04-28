Sean Taylor’s brother, Gabriel Taylor, will get a tryout at Commanders rookie minicamp

Gabriel Taylor, the younger brother of Commanders legend Sean Taylor, will get a chance to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

The former Rice safety has accepted an invitation to participate in the Commanders’ upcoming rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Gabriel Taylor played five years for Rice. In 2024, he had 52 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Sean Taylor was on track to have a Hall of Fame career until he was murdered during a home invasion in November 2007, at the age of 24.

While it’s always an uphill climb for any player who hopes to get an offseason roster spot as an undrafted free agent based on the performance at a weekend minicamp, it’s an opportunity. A chance. And it would be a great story if Gabriel Taylor could earn a chance to show what he can do in the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason.